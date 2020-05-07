Skip Bayless: Belichick doesn’t make my Mt. Rushmore of NFL coaches, he’s not great without Brady
Skip Bayless places Bill Walsh, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, and Vince Lombardi on his list of Mt. Rushmore all-time great NFL Coaches. Hear why Skip believes that Bill Belichick has yet to prove himself great without Tom Brady.
