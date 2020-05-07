Skip Bayless: Steelers aren’t concerned about Big Ben’s fitness; his natural talent is enough

Jay Glazer may have been poking fun at big Ben when he said 'don't put fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together.' This has raised concerns that big Ben's lack of fitness might be something to worry about heading into next season. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't concerned about Ben's fitness.

