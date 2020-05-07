Shannon Sharpe: Patriots’ success will rely on defense and Belichick, not Jarrett Stidham

Video Details

Jay Glazer has indicated that the New England Patriots are going to be moving forward with QB Jarrett Stidham after losing Tom Brady to the Buccaneers. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the key to the Patriots' success will be their defense and Belichick, not Jarrett Stidham.

