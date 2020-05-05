Shannon Sharpe: I agree with Eli Manning, Tom Brady is in for a bumpy ride to start the season
Eli Manning suggested that it 'will be tough' for Tom Brady to adjust with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into next season, especially with a shortened off season. Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees with Eli and thinks Tom Brady will have some 'tough sledding' in front of him to start the season.
