Shannon Sharpe: I agree with Eli Manning, Tom Brady is in for a bumpy ride to start the season

Eli Manning suggested that it 'will be tough' for Tom Brady to adjust with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into next season, especially with a shortened off season. Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees with Eli and thinks Tom Brady will have some 'tough sledding' in front of him to start the season.

