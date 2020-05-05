Shannon Sharpe still believes Odell Beckham Jr. can be a great WR in the NFL
Video Details
After the 2019 season Odell Beckham Jr. underwent core muscle surgery that had been lingering the entire year. Now the receiver is predicting a big year. Shannon Sharpe breaks down his expectations for OBJ this season in Cleveland.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.