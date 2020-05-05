Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones will not flinch to play Andy Dalton, Dak will sign the deal
The Cowboys have given Dak Prescott the firepower he needs by picking up CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but Dak has still yet to make a deal with Jerry Jones. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Dak will return to the negotiation table with Jerry Jones after signing Andy Dalton.
