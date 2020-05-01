Skip Bayless explains why Dallas should sign Andy Dalton or Cam as backup for Dak Prescott
Video Details
With Andy Dalton and Cam Newton both in free agency, some have speculated that the Dallas Cowboys should sign one of them as a backup for Dak Prescott. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks that both QBs would be a great fit behind Dak.
