Shannon Sharpe weighs in on how soon the Dolphins should start Tua

Video Details

Bleacher Report projected every first year outcome for all 1st-round NFL draft picks. They had Tua Tagovailoa starting 12 games for Miami, and they pointed to the uncertainty about how well he has recovered from his hip injury. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes the Dolphins should start their veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick over Tua.

