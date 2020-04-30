Skip Bayless: CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper will be a ‘double-edged sword’ in Dallas
Video Details
The Cowboys drafted WR CeeDee Lamb as the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, which drastically helps Dallas after losing Randall Cobb. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb will compliment each other on the field.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.