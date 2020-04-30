Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all time
Video Details
Charles Barkley recently ranked LeBron James as the 7th greatest player of all time behind Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kobe Bryant. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron should be higher on the list.
