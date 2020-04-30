Skip Bayless: Andy Dalton is a great fit for New England after being released by the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially released Andy Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow as the number one pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Hear why Skip Bayless suggests that Andy Dalton would be a good fit for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
