Skip Bayless: Jalen Hurts will rise to the occasion if given the chance to start over Carson Wentz
Video Details
The Philadelphia Eagles selected QB Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, but have insisted that Carson Wentz will still remain the starting quarterback heading into next season. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jalen Hurts would raise to the occasion if given the chance to start.
