Shannon Sharpe explains LeBron’s emotional tweet after seeing Michael Jordan win a title
Video Details
LeBron James recently tweeted that he was 'tearing up' after watching Michael Jordan hold his first NBA trophy during the 'The Last Dance.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron is the only person who has walked a mile in Michael Jordan's shoes.
