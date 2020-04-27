Shannon Sharpe explains why ‘The Last Dance’ proves that MJ needed help from teammates
Video Details
Episodes 3 & 4 have been released of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' focusing on the Chicago Bull's intense rivalry against the Detroit Pistons. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes the latest episodes proves that Michael Jordan needed help from his teammates in order to beat the Pistons.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.