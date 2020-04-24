Shannon Sharpe believes Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Miami Dolphins
Video Details
The Miami Dolphins selected QB Tua Tagovailoa with the #5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, but reports have emerged that the Dolphins were desperately trying to trade up with the Cincinnati Bengals in an attempt to draft Joe Burrow. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the Dolphins wanted Tua the whole time.
