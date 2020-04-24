Skip and Shannon give the Patriots an ‘A’ for moving up to draft protection for Tom Brady
In the first round of the NFL draft, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up from 14 to 13 to help protect Tom Brady when they selected offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe both give the Patriots high marks for this move.
