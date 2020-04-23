Shannon Sharpe: I would draft Jerry Jeudy over CeeDee Lamb – He’ll have the better NFL career

Video Details

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are both expected to be drafted within the top 20 picks. This raises the question; Who is the better receiver? Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Jerry Jeudy's route running ability gives him an edge over CeeDee Lamb.

