Shannon Sharpe: I would draft Jerry Jeudy over CeeDee Lamb – He’ll have the better NFL career
Video Details
Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are both expected to be drafted within the top 20 picks. This raises the question; Who is the better receiver? Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Jerry Jeudy's route running ability gives him an edge over CeeDee Lamb.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.