Skip Bayless details the history of Bill Belichick’s poor trade history – ‘It keeps getting worse & worse’
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up Rob Gronkowski by only giving up a 4th-round draft pick. This raises the question; Did Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots get snubbed? Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Bill Belichick got 'fleeced' in this most recent trade.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.