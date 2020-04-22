Skip Bayless: Gronk said he’d lost his joy for football, Bruce Arians & Tom Brady will bring that back
Video Details
The New England Patriots have traded Rob Gronkowski and a 7th-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 4th-round pick. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about what this means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
