Shannon Sharpe: Tua has the most impressive college tape — He’s too good of a talent to pass up
Video Details
Tua Tagovailoa has been posting videos on social media of him working out to prove to NFL teams that none of his prior injuries should be a concern moving forward. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about why he believes Tua is simply too good of a talent to pass up in the draft.
