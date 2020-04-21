Skip & Shannon agree Chiefs adding Henry Ruggs would be a luxury, not a necessity
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk reports that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in trading up to acquire Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Shannon Sharpe thinks the Chiefs should focus more on adding to their defense and that pairing another speedy receiver with Patrick Mahomes is a luxury they Chiefs don't need. Skip agrees, and thinks this is another example that Coach Andy Reid is more concerned with throwing the ball than he is about strengthening his defense.
