Skip Bayless: Draymond Green is crying over spilled milk with Kevin Durant leaving Warriors
Video Details
In a recent video, Draymond Green expressed feelings that he wished Kevin Durant would have informed the Golden State Warriors in a better fashion that he was leaving the team in 2019. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Draymond is in the wrong for blaming Kevin Durant.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.