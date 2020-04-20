Shannon Sharpe: MJ had the bigger aura — but he’s absolutely not better than LeBron
Video Details
Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' premiered last night and has sparked the discussion of who is the better player; LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Hear why Shannon Sharpe is sticking to his guns after watching the documentary and believes that LeBron is still the better player.
