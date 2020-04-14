Skip Bayless: Joe Burrow outperformed an injured Tua last season. He’s the better QB

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the NFL draft, and the two top quarterbacks vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick. Skip maintains that Tua Tagovailoa's injuries make him too big of a risk, and he believes Cincinnati would be foolish choose anyone but Joe Burrow for their No. 1 overall pick

