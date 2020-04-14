Skip Bayless explains why Brett Favre is a much better quarterback than Aaron Rodgers
Video Details
The Green Bay Packers have had one of the most impressive back-to-back quarterback runs in the NFL with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, but which is the better player? Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Brett Favre is way better than Aaron Rodgers.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.