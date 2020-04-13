Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady is ‘fueling expectations’ to recreate winning culture in Tampa
Video Details
Tony Dungy reported this weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans have set an expectation similar to the New England Patriots. This raises the question, are Bucs fans setting an unrealistic expectation for 42 year old Tom Brady? Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady is 'fueling expectations' and trying to recreate a winning culture in Tampa Bay.
