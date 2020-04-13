Skip Bayless: It is ‘blasphemy’ for Falcons not to retire No. 21 for Deion Sanders

Video Details

Skip Bayless can't believe the Atlanta Falcons have not retired the No.21 in honor of Deion Sanders after reports that Todd Gurley will now be wearing the number. According to Skip, 'Prime Time' is the greatest athlete of all time, and although the Falcons have made plenty of mistakes, in his opinion, not retiring Sanders' jersey might be the worst one.

