Shannon Sharpe predicts Mike Conley will win the NBA HORSE contest
Video Details
This weekend Adam Silver and the NBA hosted a HORSE contest featuring Zach Lavine, Paul Pierce, Trae Young, Chauncey Billups, Chris Paul, Allie Quigley, Tamika Catchings, and Mike Conley. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks that Mike Conley will be the winner in this challenge.
