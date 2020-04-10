Shannon Sharpe says it’s too early to compare Tua’s arm to Dan Marino

Video Details

Shannon Sharpe talks former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Trent Dilfer recently said that he believes Tua has a better arm than Dan Marino, a quarterback known for being a talented thrower. Shannon doesn't think a statement like that can be made for a quarterback fresh out of college, but agrees that if Tua had not been injured, he would be a consensus #1 draft pick.

