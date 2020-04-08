Shannon Sharpe has no problem with Jerry & Stephen Jones attending ‘Virtual Draft’ together
With a virtual NFL Draft in the works, teams are reportedly bothered that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones get to be together in the same home on Draft Day. Shannon Sharpe details why this complaint is baseless, that there's no advantage to the Draft being conducted this way, and teams are using this as an excuse if things don't go well for them in the Draft.
