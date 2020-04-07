Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers has become the most overhyped quarterback of this generation
Aaron Rodgers was named NFL All-Decade team alongside Tom Brady, but future Hall of Famer Drew Brees did not make the cut. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks that Aaron Rodgers is the most overhyped quarterback of this generation.
