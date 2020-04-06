Shannon Sharpe thinks Cam Newton would need to conform if he wants to play for Bill Belichick
Video Details
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of a quarterback, which leads to the question if they will sign free agent Cam Newton. Hear why Shannon thinks Cam Newton will need to conform if he has any chance of playing for Bill Belichick.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.