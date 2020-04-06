Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James would take down Michael Jordan in a game of H-O-R-S-E

Video Details

Shannon Sharpe reacts to reports that the NBA is planning to schedule a game of H-O-R-S-E to give basketball fans some entertainment during the Covid-19 crisis. This brings up the question, who would win in an ultimate game of H-O-R-S-E; Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Hear why Shannon thinks LeBron James would take down Michael Jordan.

