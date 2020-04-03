Skip Bayless believes Dak Prescott was sending a message by taking a picture with Dez Bryant
Dez Bryant posted a picture yesterday of him working out alongside Dallas Cowboy's QB Dak Prescott, which has fans wondering if the wide receiver has a chance of making a return. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks that Dez Bryant still has a place on the Cowboy's roster.
