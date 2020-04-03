Shannon Sharpe loves the idea of LeBron James making his own documentary
Video Details
LeBron James recently tweeted that he is considering making a highlight reel of his greatest moments just a few weeks away from Michael Jordan's docuseries being released. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks LeBron should definitely move forward with his documentary.
