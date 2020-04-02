Skip Bayless: Tiger-Phil rematch including Brady & Peyton? I’ll buy that PPV

Video Details

A Tiger Woods - Phil Mickelson matchup is in the works, and they could be joined by some famous NFL faces. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe why he would definitely watch a Pay-Per-View event where Tom Brady and Peyton Manning pick up their clubs and swing away alongside the two golf greats.

