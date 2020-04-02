Shannon Sharpe maintains that LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan: ‘That’s facts’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe continues to believe Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the greatest of all time, even after Michael Jordan was voted the best to ever wear the number 23. Hear why Shannon could care less about a number, and why he maintains LeBron is the greatest NBA player to ever dribble a basketball.
