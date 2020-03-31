Skip Bayless: Cam Newton is a better solution for Chargers than Tyrod Taylor – He’ll sell tickets
Video Details
The Los Angeles Chargers have still made no attempt to sign free agent Cam Newton, and seem to be sticking to their guns on sticking with Tyrod Taylor. Hear why Skip thinks Cam Newton is the better solution.
