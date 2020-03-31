Shannon Sharpe isn’t sold that Michael Jordan is the best college basketball player of all time
Video Details
As Michael Jordan reaches the the finals for greatest college basketball player of all time bracket amongst Larry Bird, Shannon speculates that this is not the case. Hear why Shannon thinks Michael Jordan's legacy is the NBA, not college.
