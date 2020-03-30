Shannon Sharpe: Kareem Adbul-Jabbar was the best college basketball player of all time
Video Details
As voting takes place for the best college basketball player of all time reaches the final four, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaq, and Larry Bird are the remaining contenders. Hear why Shannon Sharpe disagrees and believes that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest college player of all time.
