Shannon Sharpe: There’s a reason Antonio Brown doesn’t have a job, Tom Brady can’t vouch for him
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Antonio Brown
- Antonio Brown
- FCS (I-AA)
- NEC
- NFC
- NFC South
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe explains why Antonio Brown will not join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Shannon thinks Tom Brady won't vouch for AB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.