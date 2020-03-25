Skip Bayless: LeBron just won his 5th MVP and 4th ring, he just edged pass Giannis
Skip Bayless predicts that LeBron James will not only win the league MVP, but will also win the NBA finals. Hear why Skip believes this will happen.
