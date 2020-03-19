Skip Bayless: Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl bound because of Tom Brady
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Los Angeles Chargers
- NFC
- NFC South
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
Tom Brady has decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite rumors of him heading to the Tennessee Titans or Los Angeles Chargers. Hear what Skip has to say on why he believes the team is Super Bowl bound.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.