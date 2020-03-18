Shannon Sharpe isn’t willing to say the Bucs are a Super Bowl contender just yet
Video Details
After signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady will definitely have some more offensive weapons in his arsenal, but playing for a new team can always have issues. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about why he thinks the team is playoff bound.
