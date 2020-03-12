Antonio Cromartie weighs in on Amari Cooper & Byron Jones’ future with Dallas Cowboys
Video Details
Free agency is around the corner and Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper and Byron Jones will be on the open market. With rumors swirling that other teams may be interested, Antonio Cromartie joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss how big of a loss it would be for the Cowboys to lose Amari and Byron next season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.