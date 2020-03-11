Chris Broussard: LeBron set up Anthony Davis on a platter to win the game, and he missed it
Video Details
Criticism has fallen upon LeBron James after last night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets when he decided to let Anthony Davis take the game winning shot. Hear what Chris Broussard has to say about what he thought of LeBron's decision.
