Skip Bayless on LeBron, Lakers’ loss to Nets: ‘He just wasn’t born with the clutch gene’

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have put themselves in a tough spot to capitalize on the #1 seed. At last night's game, LeBron decided to trust teammate Anthony Davis with an open shot rather than taking it to bucket himself. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about this decision.

