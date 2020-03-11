Skip Bayless on LeBron, Lakers’ loss to Nets: ‘He just wasn’t born with the clutch gene’
Video Details
Coming off a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have put themselves in a tough spot to capitalize on the #1 seed. At last night's game, LeBron decided to trust teammate Anthony Davis with an open shot rather than taking it to bucket himself. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about this decision.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.