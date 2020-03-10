Shannon Sharpe: Robert Kraft will not interject to save Tom Brady from leaving New England
Video Details
Two years ago Robert Kraft interjected with coach Bill Belichick in order to save Tom Brady, however this is not shaping up to be the case this time around. Hear what Shannon has to say about Robert Kraft's decision to let Belichick make the calls.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.