Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James was sending a message by requesting to guard Kawhi Leonard
Video Details
It was revealed that LeBron James had requested to guard Kawhi Leonard leading up to the match up against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear what Shannon has to say about LeBron and the statement he is trying to make.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.