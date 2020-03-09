Chris Broussard: ‘LeBron showed that he’s still the best player in the world’ in win against Clippers
Video Details
LeBron James shined in Sunday's Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers game. Hear why Chris Broussard thinks LeBron's performance reiterated why he's still the best basketball player in the world.
